Suspect smashes window at Hampton Family Dollar in Christmas robbery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say a suspect broke through a window of a Family Dollar store on Christmas Day during a robbery.

Police say the robbery happened just before 6 a.m. on Lincoln Street. A preliminary invesitgation found the suspect broke down one of the windows.

Once inside, this person took cash and some items from the store. Police say the suspect was seen running toward North Armistead Avenue.

There was no surveillance video or photos to release, according to police.

If you know anything about the robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.