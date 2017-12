HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed a laundromat at gunpoint last week.

Officers were called to the the Spin Queen laundromat on West Pembroke Avenue on Dec. 21. An investigation found someone went into the laundromat, pulled out a gun and got away with cash.

Police released a security image of the suspect. If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.