Stolen vehicles destined for Africa stopped at Port of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In the past few months, thieves have been trying to ship off stolen vehicles from the Port of Norfolk to an unusual locale — West Africa.

Since Oct. 1, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized 16 vehicles totaling $691,000, including nine in the month of December.

And these are not just your average cars. Officers say they’ve recovered several high-end models set to cross the Atlantic, such as a 2017 Cadillac Escalade, a 2017 Infinity QX80 and a 2018 Mercedes GLE.

Thieves will target these high-end cars for the profit margins, with cars going for well above the usual market price in the U.S. Supply is low and the demand is high for luxury vehicles in Africa, according to a spokesman with the National Insurance Crime Bureau who spoke with NJ.com

As one may might expect, there are several hoops to jump through to ship a vehicle out of the country. The owner has to present not only one document that shows ownership, such as a bill of sale, but two certified copies of the title. Additionally, the owner has to certify in writing to Customs and Border Patrol that the purchase was a bona fide transaction, and deliver it at least 72 hours prior to export.

The same is true for export via land and air.

Typically, thieves will try to change vehicle identification numbers and create fraudulent titles to ship the vehicle.

The days of simply hot wiring a car are largely in the past, with new car technology such as GPS tracking and engine shutoff without a key or fob deterring many potential criminals. Many times nowadays, lower-level thieves will carjack the owner and sell the vehicle up a chain of command.

“We work with various federal, state and local law enforcement authorities to ensure unauthorized exports are not allowed to leave the country,” said Mark J. Laria, CBP Area Port Director. “CBP is the last line of defense in the export control process, and we do use our authority to inspect, search, detain and seize goods being exported illegally or without proper authorization.”

However with the shear volume of items going in and out of ports across the country, with many classified under vague cargo titles such as “freight of all kinds,” things can still slip through.

These would-be Christmas presents on the other hand, are returning to their rightful owners.