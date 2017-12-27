Snowfall reported in parts of viewing area

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Snow has been seen falling in parts of the viewing area.

Viewers in Edenton, North Carolina and in the Pungo area of Virginia caught the snowfall Wednesday morning. Another viewer in Hertford, North Carolina photographed a mix of snow and ice on the hood of their car in the early hours of Wednesday.

Meteorologist Deitra Tate said in her Wednesday weather blog that conditions would make wintry weather a possibility. This chance for a mix is expected to last through the early afternoon.

Not much in the way of accumulation is expected from this wintry precipitation, however.

Meanwhile, record snowfall was seen over the Christmas holiday in Erie, Pennsylvania. An astounding 63 inches of snow has fallen since Sunday.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest forecast updates.