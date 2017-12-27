Police: 2 pizza delivery drivers robbed in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two robberies of pizza delivery were robbed last weekend in incidents that police say could be connected.

Hampton police say officers were called to the first robbery just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. An investigation found a Domino’s Pizza driver was dropping off an order in the area of Patrician Drive, when they were approached by two people.

The suspected sprayed the driver with mace and took the food they were delivering. A third suspect was trying to get into the driver’s car, but police say the driver was able to get away and call 911.

Police were called to Queensbury Way just after 9:30 p.m. for a report of a Pizza Hut driver who was robbed.

The circumstances of the second robbery were similar, according to police. Two suspects approached the driver as they were dropping off food, and sprayed them with mace.

A third suspect then tried to get into the driver’s vehicle. Police say the driver in the second robbery was also able to get away.

Anyone with information on both robberies can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.