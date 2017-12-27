Plane from Los Angeles to Tokyo turns around after passenger gets on wrong plane

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — A plane bound for Tokyo returned to Los Angeles after four hours due to a person getting on the wrong plane.
Los Angeles police said its department was alerted and units were requested to stand by at the gate, KTLA reported. During the flight back to Los Angeles the airline determined it was a simple mistake, and not a security issue.
Model Chrissy Teigen tweeted throughout the entire ordeal from the plane. Teigen said in a video that she was trying to go on vacation with her husband, John Legend.
At one point, she said the boarding pass scanners must be nothing but ‘beedoop’ machines, since someone with a United ticket managed to get on an ANA flight.