Norfolk Scope Holiday classic tips off; three Norfolk teams earn wins

The annual Norfolk Scope Holiday Classic tipped off on Tuesday, with Norview, Booker T. Washington and Maury earning first-round wins.

BOYS BASKETBALL 

Norfolk Scope Holiday Tournament

Booker T. Washington 59
Salem-Va. Beach 57

Handley- 74
Granby- 61

Norview- 69
Kellam- 52

Ocean Lakes- 31
Maury- 111

Joe Ellis Tournament

Hampton Christian- 48
Surry County- 43

Sussex Central- 79
Northampton- 58

Governors Challenge

Indian River- 61
Queen Annes County, Md-. 35

Carver Vo- Tech, Md-. 68
Nandua- 46

Kempsville- 65
Crisfield, Md.- 52

Arby’s Classic Tournament

Landstown- 58
Tennessee, Tenn.- 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Joe Ellis Tournament

Lafayette- 44
Nottoway- 21

Surry County- 53
Glen Allen- 45