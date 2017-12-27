Norfolk Scope Holiday classic tips off; three Norfolk teams earn wins

The annual Norfolk Scope Holiday Classic tipped off on Tuesday, with Norview, Booker T. Washington and Maury earning first-round wins.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Norfolk Scope Holiday Tournament
Booker T. Washington 59
Salem-Va. Beach 57
Handley- 74
Granby- 61
Norview- 69
Kellam- 52
Ocean Lakes- 31
Maury- 111
Joe Ellis Tournament
Hampton Christian- 48
Surry County- 43
Sussex Central- 79
Northampton- 58
Governors Challenge
Indian River- 61
Queen Annes County, Md-. 35
Carver Vo- Tech, Md-. 68
Nandua- 46
Kempsville- 65
Crisfield, Md.- 52
Arby’s Classic Tournament
Landstown- 58
Tennessee, Tenn.- 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Joe Ellis Tournament
Lafayette- 44
Nottoway- 21
Surry County- 53
Glen Allen- 45