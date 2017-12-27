Kidnapping victim thrown from Arkansas highway into river, survives

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A kidnapping victim was thrown off a Little Rock, Arkansas interstate moments after witnessing a deadly shooting.

Early Christmas morning police say a woman, 42, was thrown off Interstate 430 and into the Arkansas River.

Authorities say the woman swam to shore and started screaming for help, and that is when Little Rock Police responded.

Lonoke County deputies say the woman was kidnapped after she witnessed two men being shot at a home on Johnson Road in Scott.

Authorities say two men stormed the home and started shooting.

One of the shooting victims, Arlin Wayne Bugent, 49, died before deputies could get to the home. The other shooting victim has serious injuries.

A former neighbor of the kidnapping victim said she is a nice person who was trying to clean up their neighborhood about a year ago.

#BREAKING: Richard Gilliam facing capital murder, kidnapping and other charges in Lonoke County. Details developing. @PriceMcKeon working on this story. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/odu8tZTd6S — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) December 26, 2017

“I told her I appreciated her trying to build her yard up because anything she improves in her yard helps the neighborhood,” says Ronnie Fink.

While Lonoke County Deputies are searching for a second suspect, they have only made one arrest.

Richard Gilliam, 33, is facing capital murder, kidnapping, attempt to commit capital murder and aggravated residential burglary. Lonoke County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking the death penalty for Gilliam.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated for hypothermia.