Formula One champ apologizes for calling out nephew in dress

(CNN) — Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has apologized for posting a video on social media which was widely criticized for gender “shaming” his nephew for wearing a princess dress.

In his apology on Twitter, the four-time world champion said the Instagram video was a “lapse of judgment.”

Hamilton’s video showed his nephew in a purple and pink princess dress and waving a pink-hearted shaped wand. After his nephew replies yes, Hamilton says: “Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?”

The F1 driver then adds: “Boys don’t wear princess dresses,” before his nephews covers his ears with his hands.

Hamilton later deleted the video, and apologized.

“Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realized that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post,” the 32-year-old Mercedes driver wrote on Twitter.

I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 26, 2017

“I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should,” added Hamilton, who has 5.7 million followers on Instagram.

“My deepest apologies for my behavior as I realize it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalize or stereotype anyone.”