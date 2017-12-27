Family displaced in mobile home fire in Gloucester community

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A family was displaced Tuesday morning after their mobile home caught fire in a Gloucester community.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue officials said on Facebook the fire was contained to the front part of the home, which suffered heat and smoke damage.

A crew from the Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad responded to help Abingdon. The fire was off Woodsville Road in the Ordinary community.

No injuries were reported, according to Abingdon. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

