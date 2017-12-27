‘Booze bandits’ wanted in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — 13 different suspects are wanted for stealing bottles of liquor from assorted Virginia ABC stores in Newport News, according to the Newport News police via Twitter.

Police say these “booze bandits” have stolen a total of 25 bottles of liquor from four different stores throughout the months of October, November and December.

The first theft occurred at the ABC store on Pilot House Drive on Oct. 10, where a woman stole two bottles of liquor.

On Oct. 17, a woman went to the ABC store on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and stole one bottle of liquor.

On the day before Halloween, two men went into the ABC store on Oyster Point Road and one man stole two bottles of liquor while the other man distracted the clerk.

A woman stole two bottles of liquor from the ABC store on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard on Nov. 2.

Two women and one man stole three bottles of liquor from the ABC store on Oyster Point Road on Nov. 5.

One man went into the ABC store on Pilot House Drive on Nov. 27 and stole one bottle of liquor.

Ten bottles of liquor were stolen from the ABC store on Warwick Boulevard by one woman and two bottles of liquor were stolen from the ABC store on Oyster Point Road by a man and a woman on Nov. 29.

On Dec. 14 one man stole a bottle of liquor from the ABC store on Pilot House Drive.

Police are asking anyone with information about these suspects to call the Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.

