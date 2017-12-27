100 Young Queens Teen Summit seeks to empower local girls

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Young women from across Hampton Roads are coming together this week to take part in the inaugural 100 Young Queens Teen Summit.

The four-day event held at Venue 757 in Portsmouth will teach life skills to girls ages 13-19.

Organizers say the event was created to honor the late 19-year-old Ashanti Billie and help girls “survive, build, grow and be productive in their life journey.”

Interest was so high that they had to increase the event’s enrollment from 100 girls to 150.

“This is helpful for the community because we wanted to give the young queens something to do for one, while they’re out of school,” said Kim Wimbish, the event’s organizer. “For 2, we wanted to give them a positive and safe environment. For 3 we wanted to meet other young women throughout Hampton Roads, and for 4, it gives them a safety net.”

The first three days will feature panel discussions with special guest speakers from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

On Wednesday’s docket was “Girl Talk 101,” which featured discussions on voter registration, bullying, activism, self esteem, health and financial literacy.

Thursday’s schedule includes the 101s of college, including information on college scholarships, registration, sorority life and college prep.

Friday’s activities will focus on life after school. During “Girl Boss 101,” girls will learn about business plans, branding, marketing, entrepreneur life and job skills.

Scheduled speakers include Portsmouth Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke, Lakeesha “Klu” Atkinson of the Portsmouth School Board, Kimberly Brown of The Mount in Chesapeake and representatives from Norfolk State University and Tidewater Community College.

Saturday is graduation day, with a tea party and vision board session. Parents are encouraged to attend.

The event is still looking for volunteers. To help out, contact Kimberly Wimbish at 757-309-8227.