Suspect wanted for thefts from cars in Yorktown cashes stolen check in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was caught on camera cashing a check that was stolen from a vehicle back in October.

Deputies say the stolen check was just one of several larcenies from vehicles reported back on Oct. 13 in the 100 block of Cypress Crossing in Yorktown.

The suspect just recently cashed the check at Navy Federal Credit Union in Hampton.

If you’re able to identify this subject or you have any information regarding this incident, contact the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. The case reference number is 1703965.