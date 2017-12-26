Man found shot to death inside Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating who shot and killed a 44 year old Newport News man early Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Lou Thurston said police and medics responded to the 500 block of Logan Place around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting inside a residence.

A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found upon arrival. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Thurston said preliminary information leads detectives to believe the victim was inside the residence when he was shot and the suspect was outside.

Police as anyone with information to call the crime line.