Hampton PD: Teen who attacked officer charged with felony assault

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say a 17-year-old male from Hampton has been charged with felony assault in connection to a recent attack on a police officer.

Police say the assault happened Dec. 22 at 4:24 p.m., when a female officer was patrolling the area of Kecoughtan Road and Regent Street to investigate a complaint of vandalism to a vehicle.

The officer met with the person who filed the complaint, who pointed out two people suspected of the vandalism. When the officer attempted to speak with the suspects, one of them charged, punching the officer and taking her to the ground.

The suspect then began slamming her head against concrete, but the officer was able to recover and take control of the suspect as backup arrived.

Officers took the suspect into custody and later charged him with one count of felonious assault on a law enforcement officer.

Police say the female officer’s injuries were non life-threatening, and no one else was injured during the incident.

