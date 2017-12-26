Guns caught during TSA checkpoint at ORF

NORFOLK, Va, (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man and a Norfolk woman were stopped at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) when guns were found in their luggage.

Both guns were detected in their carry-on bags by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers during the x-ray checkpoint.

TSA immediately contacted the Norfolk Airport Authority Police, who then confiscated the guns.

The man from Chesapeake was caught with a .22 caliber revolver and the woman from Norfolk was caught with a .40 caliber, which was loaded with nine bullets.

The two incidents are not believed to be related.

These guns are the 10th and 11th handguns caught bu TSA officers at the airport’s checkpoints.

TSA reminds everyone that individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $13,000. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900. You can find the complete list of penalties here.