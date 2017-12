TASLEY, Va. (WAVY) — A concrete garage caught fire and collapsed on Christmas evening in Tasley.

Firefighters were alerted about the blaze in the area of 24708 Church Road at 6:17 p.m., and arrived to find the two-car garage fully involved in flames with the roof collapsed.

Units from Tasley, Onancock, Melfa, Wachapreague, Parksley and Bloxom were able to get the fire under control quickly, and stayed on scene for more than an hour.

No one was injured in the incident.