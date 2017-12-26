Democrat Shelly Simonds legally challenging 94th District tie

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The day before a set tiebreaker for the 94th District in Virginia’s House of Delegates, lawyers for Democrat Shelly Simonds announced they’ve filed a motion for reconsideration Tuesday.

They are requesting the State Board of Elections to hold off on tomorrow’s drawing and for the court to reconsider its decision to count the ballot that tied up the race.

Simonds stands by results from last Tuesday’s recount (which had her winning by one vote).

Parker Slaybaugh, a spokesperson for the House Republican Caucus, issued the following statement Tuesday in response to the filing:

“Virginia election law lays out clearly the rules of recounts, which are conducted under the supervision of a three-judge Court with final authority over all matters pertaining to the recount. We followed that process and the Court confirmed the results of the election in the 94th District as a tie. We believe the Court acted appropriately and that the integrity of the process is without question. We are reviewing the filing and determining what, if any, response we might file.

“However, it must be noted that on Thursday, December 21, following the conclusion of the recount in House District 28 but before the three-judge court certified the results, attorneys representing Democrat Joshua Cole submitted a written statement challenging an additional ballot that was not challenged during the recount. The Court agreed to review the ballot. After review, the Court agreed to count the ballot for Cole. This is exactly analogous to our actions in House District 94 and demonstrates unequivocally that the actions of the Court in Newport News were appropriate and equitable.”

There’s no word yet on whether or not this will affect tomorrow’s drawing scheduled for 11 a.m. in Richmond, where one candidate will be drawn at random to break the tie.

