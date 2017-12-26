Delivery drivers beware: Hampton police searching for 3 robbery suspects

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after two different pizza delivery drivers have been robbed in two separate but similiar situations Saturday evening.

Emergency dispatchers received a call just after 7 p.m. for a robbery that happened to a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in the 200 block of Patrician Drive.

Police investigation showed that the driver was delivering to home on Patrician Drive and was approached by two unknown suspects. One of the suspects sprayed mace in the delivery driver’s face and took the food. When the victim got back to the vehicle, a third suspect was trying to get into the vehicle. The driver was able to drive away from the area and contact police.

On the same night around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a call for another robbery to a Pizza Hut delivery driver in the 1st block of Queensbury Way. The police investigation revealed that the pizza driver was delivering an order to a home in that area when the driver was also approached by two unknown suspects. One of the suspects sprayed mace in the drivers face, the driver dropped the food and ran back to the vehicle.

When the victim got into the vehicle, a third suspect was trying to get into the delivery driver’s vehicle. The delivery driver fled from the area and contacted police.

Both incidents appear to be related at this time, according to the Hampton Police Division.

All three suspects are described as 17 to 23 years old, wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.