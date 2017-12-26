Blood drive being held at local malls through Friday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Want to end the year by helping others and/or have abnormally high glycogen levels after all those Christmas cookies?

The Every Drop Counts Blood Drive, sponsored by the American Red Cross and WAVY-TV 10, runs through Friday at several area locations.

Donation centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday at Pembroke, Chesapeake Square, Lynnhaven, Greenbrier and Patrick Henry malls. The American Red Cross in Elizabeth City will also be taking donations during those hours on Thursday and Friday.

Blood and platelet donations tend to decline over the holidays, with travel, inclement weather and illness often leading to fewer donations than normal.

All blood types are encouraged to donate and walk-ins are welcome.

To register to donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code WAVYTV10 or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save time at the blood drive and use RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from the convenience of a computer at home or work. To get started, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.