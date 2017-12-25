Two groups come together to make one family’s Christmas life-changing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – People across Hampton Roads came together this holiday season to help out the less fortunate.

In Portsmouth, one family said the generosity on of two strangers this Christmas has changed their lives.

There’s a mound of presents under Jaquay Lee’s tree. It’s a sight she wasn’t sure she would see.

“I just can’t stop smiling,” she beamed. “I’m just so happy you know?”

If you said 2017 has been a tough year for her – that would be an understatement. It started off with health problems for her.

“Lupus attacked my kidneys to the point where they thought I was going to have to get on the transplant list,” she said. “I had to get three blood transfusions while I was there. I had to learn how to walk.”

Several months after that tragedy struck for Lee and her 3 children.

“I lost my husband in April so we’ve been dealing with that crisis too,” she said. “I really wanted this Christmas to be memorable for them and there was a chance it wouldn’t be.”

That’s where two men from local charity groups came in: Travis Williams of City Limits and Reginald Land of Playmakers’ Club.

“Playmakers’ club reached out to me,” Williams said. “Reginald Land reached out to me and said hey we have a family in mind.”

What happened next? Williams went out and bought gifts. His employer even chipped in. Between him and Land, they got clothes, shoes, and toys for the kids.

“It’s just a wonderful feeling for sure,” he said.

But Williams and Land weren’t finished. The last gift you can’t put price tag on.

“So we are going to stay in contact with the family through next year,” Land said. “We are providing a mentor for her son, her niece, and her daughter who is going to college.”

“My son said, ‘This is the best Christmas ever mommy,’” Lee said.” It just touched my heart.”