Teenage boy burned by device Christmas Day

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A teenage boy is in the hospital after he was playing with a device that caught on fire Christmas day.

Dispatchers received the emergency call for a burn victim at 3:48 p.m. in the 100 block of Pleasant Court.

Deputy Fire Chief Kenneth Lay says when fire crews arrived on scene they didn’t find a fire, but a teen with burns to his arms and hands after his jacket had caught on fire from the device.

The circumstances surrounding the instead are unclear at this time.

The boy was taken to CHKD to be treated for his burns. The severity or degree of his burns are unknown.

