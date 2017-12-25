Fire damages 14 buildings in Chesterfield on Christmas Day

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A fire caused damage to more than a dozen businesses in Chesterfield early Monday morning, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS Assistant Fire Chief John Boatwright.

Just after 7 a.m., Chesterfield firefighters responded to the 3700 block of Hendricks Road off of Hull Street for a “commercial building fire,” Boatwright added.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the unoccupied buildings, Boatwright said.

The blaze was contained about an hour and a half later. No one was hurt.

Treated as a second alarm fire because of “small, unknown quantities of gasoline and liquids present,” and “a heavy response team,” Boatwright said the blaze caused damage to 14 businesses.

Some of the buildings were used for storage and others for day-to-day operations.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious, Boatwright said. The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.