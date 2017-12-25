Fire crews respond to small fire in vacant, unoccupied Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire Rescue crews responded to a residential structure fire in the Grandy Village section of the city late Christmas Eve night.

Dispatchers say they received the emergency call around 11:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of Strathmore Avenue.

When units arrived they found a small fire in a vacant, unoccupied, one-story home.

The fire was called under control called at 12:01 a.m.

The cause of the fire cause is under investigation by the Fire Marshall’s Office.

No one was hurt during this incident.

