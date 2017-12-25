Bedroom fire causes Norfolk apartment building to evacuate on Christmas

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire Rescue crews responded to a bedroom fire in the 300 Block of Yarmouth Street Christmas evening.

Dispatchers received the call just before 8:30 p.m. When the first unit arrived 4 minutes later, they found the fire alarm for the building sounding and determined that the sprinkler system for the building was activated.

After crews entered the building they saw smoke and water on the floor in the hallway along with the occupant of an apartment that was being assisted outside by other residents.

Medics evaluated the occupant, who was then taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for further evaluation.

The fire found in a bedroom of a first floor apartment was controlled and extinguished by the buildings sprinkler system.

There was no on else in the apartment and all other occupants of the building evacuated safely.

Smoke and fire damage was limited to the bedroom, however water damage affected several other first floor apartments and the ceiling of the basement parking garage, according to Battalion Chief Brandon Dommel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

No one was hurt during this incident.

Only the one resident of the bedroom fire will be displaced.

