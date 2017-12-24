Virginia Beach teen gives back on Christmas Eve

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach teen and a group of supporters spent Christmas Eve giving back to the community.

Monique Austin is a 16-year-old who’s a member of Kellam High School’s Nobleteens club.

She says she’s been in the group for two years and is the vice president.

Austin wanted to make a difference this Christmas, so she and others came up with the idea to give food to the homeless.

“I thought it would be nice around the holidays to give back instead of receiving,” she said.

Austin says she and other club members decorated more than 100 brown paper bags before packing them with sandwiches and hand warmers.

“It took around two hours but I feel like it’s worth it for the impact it’s going to cause on these people, “ she said.

The Nobleteens is a part of the Noblemen, which is a non-profit organization that also gives back.

Many of the Virginia Beach high schools have these student run clubs.

Austin says she wanted to help out the homeless because she would want assistance if their roles were reversed.

“It’s cold out here. I wouldn’t want to be out here. I,at least, want to give people something from my heart,” she said.

Giving out the bags of food is something Austin says she’s grateful to be a part of and is hoping to continue it again next year.