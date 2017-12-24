Police vehicle involved in pedestrian accident in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an accident involving police vehicle and a pedestrian.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m., a marked police vehicle occupied by one officer was traveling eastbound in the 1400 block of Longdale Drive and attempted to turn left onto N. Military Highway when a man was walking in the roadway and was incidentally struck by the vehicle.

The man was transported by Norfolk Fire-Rescue to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into this motor vehicle accident remains ongoing.

