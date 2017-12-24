Naked man kills Post Office supervisor early Saturday

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Police say a naked United States Postal Service employee shot a supervisor to death early Saturday morning at a post office before attacking and killing another supervisor at her home.

It happened at 4:25am Saturday at the United States Post Office on the 6400 block of Emerald Parkway.

According to documents from the Franklin County Municipal Court, postal employees told Dublin Police they saw 24-year-old suspect Deshaune Stewart naked in the sorting bay. He was pointing a handgun at 52-year-old postal supervisor Lance Herrera-Dempsey.

One of the witnesses said he saw Stewart, a post office employee, shoot Herrera-Dempsey twice: Once while standing, and once when the victim was on the ground. Stewart then allegedly fled.

Two postal employees told police they knew Stewart and had seen him at the facility over the past several years. They added he was supposed to be at work at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Stewart faces an aggravated murder charge for Herrera-Dempsey’s death and a murder charge for the death of another victim who he reportedly shot and killed at an apartment complex Saturday.

Police Sgt. Dave Sicilian said Stewart was under investigation at his job.

“One was his supervisor, the other was an investigator who was investigating him for some type of misconduct,” said Sicilian. “There had been some type of investigation into his misconduct and it had culminated and to possibly him being terminated and this was apparently his response was very violent.”

The United States Postal Service inspection office released a statement:

We can confirm that shooting incidents occurred at the Dublin, Ohio Post Office along with a related shooting at the Bowland Place apartment complex in the early morning hours of December 23, 2017. Because this tragic matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Postal Inspection Service and local law enforcement, we are not yet in a position to provide details concerning the incidents, although we can say the suspect believed to be responsible for the shootings was apprehended and is in custody. We are referring all additional media inquiries to the Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney’s Press Office and they will provide additional information at the appropriate time.

No further details were immediately available.