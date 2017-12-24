HRT offering extended service for rail and ferry on New Years Eve

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit will offer extended service on The Tide Light Rail and the Elizabeth River Ferry on Dec. 31.

The Tide and Ferry will run until 2:00 a.m., with 30-minute service starting at 9:00 p.m.

Tickets for The Tide can be purchased at the stations from the ticket vending machines located on all the platforms.

Tickets for the Elizabeth River Ferry can be purchased on the ferry.

All other HRT service tickets can be purchased at many Farm Fresh and 7-Eleven stores and other vendors in the Hampton Roads area.

Local bus service will run on a Sunday schedule and no additional bus service will be added beyond the regular service hours.

For more information, visit gohrt.com