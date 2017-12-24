Firefighters in Chesapeake battle fire at Yama Sushi

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a fire at Yama Sushi in the 100 block of Volvo Parkway on Sunday.

Officials say they received the call at 11:11 a.m.. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the front of the business. Firefighters made entry into the structure and brought the fire under control at 11:46 a.m.

The business sustained significant damage throughout and the fire was confined to the suite of origin.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.