Crews battle garage fire at home in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the Ferguson Glade area of Tabb on Saturday evening.

Officials say they received a call just after 10:30 p.m. for a residential structure fire on Ferguson Bend. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the garage area of a 2 story duplex.

Crews quickly accessed the fire area and extinguished the fire containing it to the area of origin in the garage. It did not spread into the residence.

The three occupants had exited the home prior to crews arriving on scene and will not be displaced. There were no injuries.

The cause is under investigation.