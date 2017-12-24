Coast Guard Cutter Legare returns from Operation Unified Resolve Patrol

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Legare returned to Portsmouth after completing a 45-day deployment to the Caribbean Sea in support of Operation Unified Resolve.

Operation Unified Resolve is a combined effort between Joint Interagency Task Force South, the Coast Guard and international partners in the Caribbean region to interdict vessels smuggling drugs and illegal migrants to the United States.

During the deployment, the Legare’s crew patrolled waters stretching from the Dominican Republic, through the Greater and Lesser Antilles, and as far south as the Dutch Caribbean.

The Legare’s first visit was to San Juan, Puerto Rico, to help victims recovering from the 2017 Hurricane Season. The crew delivered generators and compressors to victims of this summer’s storms.

During a port visit to Bridgetown, Barbados, the crew took part in an international relations event with the Barbados Defense Force. Legare’s officers participated in a professional exchange at St. Ann’s Fort in Bridgetown.

The Legare is a 270-foot Medium Endurance Cutter home ported in Portsmouth. The Coast Guard’s fleet of Medium Endurance Cutters is set to be replaced by the new Offshore Patrol Cutters, with the first being unveiled in 2019.