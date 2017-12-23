Suffolk Police search for robbery suspects

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an armed robbery of a gas station that occurred on Holland Road, Saturday afternoon.

Emergency communications received the call at 3:26 p.m. for a business robbery at the Supreme Gas Station in the 1400 block of Holland Road.

The investigation revealed that three black males dressed in dark clothing, two wearing masks and armed with weapons, entered the store and demanded money. The suspects exited the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and left in a red van parked in a nearby parking lot. They were last seen headed eastbound on Route 58.

No one was injured during the incident.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.