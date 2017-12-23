Send Christmas cards to Sutherland Springs shooting survivors

SAN ANTONIO, T.X. (KABB) — Although they survived a tragedy, Sutherland Springs survivors could use some extra holiday cheer while they recover. If you’d like to send Christmas gifts or cards to some of the survivors, here’s where you can send them.:
Ryland Ward
PO Box 174
Sutherland Springs, TX 78161
Zach Poston
PO Box 52
Sutherland Springs, Texas 78161
Rihanna Tristan
C/o Bob Lookingbill
13965 Ladd Road
Atascosa, Texas 78002
Zoe Braden
177 Great Oaks Blvd.
La Vernia, Texas 78121
All others not listed:
First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs
PO Box 115
Sutherland Springs, Texas