Send Christmas cards to Sutherland Springs shooting survivors

Although they survived a tragedy, Sutherland Springs survivors could use some extra holiday cheer while they recover. If you’d like to send Christmas gifts or cards to some of the survivors, here’s where you can send them.:

Ryland Ward

PO Box 174

Sutherland Springs, TX 78161

Zach Poston

PO Box 52

Sutherland Springs, Texas 78161

Rihanna Tristan

C/o Bob Lookingbill

13965 Ladd Road

Atascosa, Texas 78002

Zoe Braden

177 Great Oaks Blvd.

La Vernia, Texas 78121

All others not listed:

First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs

PO Box 115

Sutherland Springs, Texas