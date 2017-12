PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Positive test results for rabies were received by officials Friday for a raccoon that was found in Portsmouth.

On December 18, Animal Control responded to a residence on Oregon Avenue where the callers stated that a raccoon had attacked their dog and raccoon had died.

No human exposures were reported.

Officials say if you were recently bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area to contact Portsmouth Department of Public Health at (757) 693-8585.