Police investigating emergency plane landing in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police say a small plane had to make an emergency landing in the area of Shillelagh Road, Saturday afternoon.

Chesapeake dispatchers said the emergency call came in around noon.

Captain Lawrence Matthews with Chesapeake Fire Department tells 10 On Your Side the plane had to do an emergency landing due to a partial power loss.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged during this incident.

The pilot was the only person on the plane at the time.

