Man shot while sitting in his vehicle in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times while he was in his vehicle Friday night, according to the Hampton Police Division.

Dispatchers received the call for the shooting in the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road around 10 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Police say illegal narcotics were found during their initial investigation of the shooting, but the circumstances surrounding the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.