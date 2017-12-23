Hampton Roads shoppers hit the stores for last minute holiday gifts

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With Christmas less than two days away, Hampton Roads residents are hitting stores to get their last minute shopping in.

The Norfolk Premium Outlets, which is open for its first Christmas, says parking lots were operating around 85 percent capacity Saturday.

Those who ventured out to the outlets,despite the traffic, say they expected it to be busy.

“I’m trying to find some good deals. I knew it was going to be hectic. The crowds were going to be out here. It’s normal. It’s Christmas time,” said Travian Taylor.

Like many others 10 On Your Side spoke with, Taylor says going shopping last minute is just a habit.

“I don’t know. I just wait last minute. I don’t know why. Everybody does,” he said.

Brittany Ricks, who was out with her family, also agreed.

“At first, I didn’t realize Christmas was going to come this fast. Next thing you know, Christmas is two days away!” she said.

Busy schedules and picky gift recipients were also to blame for last minute shopping.

Ricks had some advice for those who plan on waiting again for next Christmas.

“Make sure you leave the house early. Don’t wait until the last minute. You’re going to be in traffic,” she said.

The Norfolk Premium Outlets and Lynnhaven Mall open on Christmas Eve at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

The MacArthur Center, Greenbrier Mall and Pembroke Mall open at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Patrick Henry Mall opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.