Fire alarm sets off sprinkler at Ocean View Elementary

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fire alarm went off Saturday morning at Ocean View Elementary School, according to Norfolk Battalion Chief Joesph Milligan.

Just before noon, firefighters went to the school and found a sprinkler in the main foyer had been set off, according to Milligan.

The sprinkler caused minor flooding on the first floor of the school, into an office, the gym and a couple of other rooms, Milligan said.

There wasn’t any significant damage, but the cause of the alarm and sprinkler being set off is still under investigation.