FedEx says winter storm in Tennessee could delay packages

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — FedEx issued a service alert Saturday morning, warning people they could experience package delays nationwide due to severe weather at a Tennessee office.

While our winter has been relatively mild so far this season, other areas around the country have been suffering from extreme winter weather conditions.

The company says it experienced substantial flight and sort disruptions at the Memphis hub due to strong storms overnight.

The delay does not impact ground drivers as they make their final deliveries before the holiday, according to the statement.

It’s unknown how long the delivery delays could last.