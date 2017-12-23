Currituck ambulance involved in accident while transporting patient

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — A Currituck EMS transporting a patient was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon, according to Currituck County Fire-Emergency Medical Services Chief Ralph Melton.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of Caratoke Highway and Melton says one other vehicle was involved.

The patient being transported was not injured, but both the crew of the ambulance and the driver of the other vehicle involved suffered minor injuries, said Melton.

All were transported for evaluation of their injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

