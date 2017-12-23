Chesapeake police investigating armed robbery at KFC

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two unknown men with guns went into a KFC Restaurant and demanded money Saturday night, according to Chesapeake Police spokesperson Leo Kosinski.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the KFC located at 2122 S. Military Highway, Kosinski said.

The suspects fled the restaurant on foot with an unknown amount of cash, according to Kosinski.

No one was injured during this incident and it remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.