Banister Nissan opens for business in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander and other government officials joined Dan Banister on Friday afternoon to cut the ribbon in celebration of the opening of Banister Nissan of Norfolk.

The celebration marked Banister’s second location, with the first location in Chesapeake.

Spokesperson for the event, Kimberly Wimbish, says Banister has been in the car business for over 20 years.

He currently has over 168 employees, serves on 11 different boards throughout the community and owns two of the 22 total African-American owned Nissan dealerships nationwide, according to Wimbish.

Banister has donated new cars to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and helped them raised over $1.5 million dollars in the past year, Wimbish said.