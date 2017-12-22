Want to catch Northam’s inauguration? You’ll have to act fast

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The inauguration for Governor-elect Ralph Northam is right around the corner.

And the deadline to sign up for a chance to partake in the festivities in Richmond is even closer.

Today is the last day to request tickets, which are available on a first come, first serve basis.

The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, January 13, at noon.

Tickets can be reserved by clicking here.

Inauguration officials add that requesting a ticket doesn’t automatically guarantee admission.

Those who can’t attend can still toast at home with a glass of “InagurALE,” the official beer of Northam’s inauguration.

The Belgian-style blonde ale, produced by Center of the Universe Brewing Company in Ashland, is the first-ever beer specifically produced to celebrate the inauguration of a Virginia governor.