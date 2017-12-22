Trial dates set for siblings charged in Chesapeake homicide

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two siblings charged in the murder of a Chesapeake man are set to stand trial in January.

Police say Timothy Crosky died after being shot in mid-August in the South Norfolk area.

U.S. Marshals arrested Darrius Copeland, 22, and Dequashia Copeland, 25, two weeks later in Jacksonville, Florida. They were both charged with first-degree murder.

Darrius Copeland’s trial is scheduled to go from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12. Dequashia Copeland’s trial will also start Jan. 8, but is expected to go until Jan. 11.

