Student inspires school to help those in need

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — At Warhill High School in Williamsburg, students decked the halls for a very special event on Friday night.

“This evening we have several people from the school and several people from our community bringing food to help feed our community who might not have had a pretty good Christmas dinner,” said Warhill teacher Chandler McKnight.

The idea for the feast didn’t come to be by some shelter or the Salvation Army, but born from an idea of a student.

Alyssa Bangit, a senior at Warhill High, got the idea of helping the homeless while traveling to New York with her stepmother’s family and church.

“We would hand out sandwiches and cookies, and like little bags with deodorants and toothbrushes, and just like essentials,” Bangit said.

She thought, why not do something like that here? So she convinced the school and the school board.

“I’m extremely proud of her, and I think that she has a very bright future and such a big heart,” McKnight said.

She got other organizations to provide food, asked around for volunteers, too.

“It’s crazy how many people were willing to come out,” Bangit said. “I hope they see that they’re not the stereotype everybody believes they are.”

Those little bags of essentials were for folks just around the corner.

“I think that for our students it’s going to be really good at reflecting and realizing that there’s a lot of stuff that they can give back in their own community, that they don’t have to travel to do it,” McKnight said. “They need help right here in Williamsburg as well.”