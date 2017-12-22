Shots fired into apartment, bullet barely misses resident

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin Police say an unknown person fired a gun into the Dorchester Square Apartments Friday morning.

The suspect fired four rounds into the apartment complex. One bullet went through a wall and narrowly missed a resident who was lying in bed, according to police.

Four .40-caliber cartridge casings were found at the scene.

Police say there are no witnesses and no suspect information at this time.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is asked to call Franklin Police at (757) 562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at (757) 562-8599.