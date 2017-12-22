Shipping container filled with perfume stolen in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Investigators in Camden County are looking for leads after someone stole a shipping container filled with perfume earlier this month.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call about the theft just after 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 13.

The container was taken from an area off Morgan’s Corner Road, and was stocked with perfume owned by Coty Transport.

According to the sheriff’s office, the perfume was valued at $7,000. It is unclear how the container was stolen.

Call the sheriff’s office at 252-338-5046 if you know anything about this incident.