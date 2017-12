VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Researchers say a four-foot baby white shark recently appeared several hundred miles off Virginia Beach.

Ocearch said on Twitter Friday morning the tracker for Gurney “pinged” in the waters east of the beach.

Gurney was tagged in Montauk, New York in August — just off the coast of the Gurney Beach Resort. The shark has since traveled more 1,100 miles.

Gurney even chimed in on Twitter Friday to confirm the holiday stop in Virginia Beach.