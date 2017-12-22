Regulators order power line to go under Rappahannock River

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) — State regulators have ordered Dominion Energy to put a new transmission line under the Rappahannock River, not over it as the electric utility wanted.

The Virginia State Corporation Commission rejected Dominion’s proposal to put 10 steel structures on concrete pilings in the river for the new transmission line.

The company said the overhead option would be cheaper. But several local governments, business owners and other objected, saying new electric towers would ruin views and threaten boater safety.

The new line will run near the Robert O. Norris Jr. Bridge between Grey’s Point and White Stone.